Two lodge cheating complaint against Nutan Naidu

‘He collected over ₹12 crore after promising jobs in a bank’

Two persons lodged a complaint with Maharanipeta police that Nutan Naidu, a TV serial actor, had cheated them after promising to provide jobs in the State Bank of India (SBI), here on Friday. The duo alleged that the accused had collected more than ₹12 crore from them.

Srikanth Reddy of Telangana and his friend B. Nookaraju from Cheedikada mandal in Visakhapatnam district lodged the complaint.

According to the complaint, Nutan Naidu had allegedly promised the post of Director in the SBI to Srikanth Reddy and employee post in the same bank to Nookaraju. For the director post, he allegedly collected ₹12 crore from Srikanth Reddy, while for employee post, Nookaraju had allegedly paid ₹5 lakh. However, police are yet to ascertain facts in the case.

The police said that the duo stated that they had been negotiating about the jobs since 2017. After his arrest, the complainants came forward and lodged the complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered cases against Nutan Naidu.

According to the police, Nutan Naidu was taken into three-day police custody from judicial remand. The Pendurthi police are reportedly interrogating him.

On August 29, the Pendurthi police arrested seven persons, including the wife of Nutan Naidu, for allegedly beating, abusing and tonsuring P Srikanth, their former employee, on August 28 in their house at Sujatha Nagar. On September 4, Nutan Naidu was arrested by the city police at Udipi in Karnataka for allegedly impersonating a retired senior IAS officer P.V. Ramesh and tried to get his wife admitted to hospital on health grounds. He was brought to Visakhapatnam on September 6.