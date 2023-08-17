Two leopards found dead near Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

August 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Two leopards were found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kakulakonda forest in Madakasira mandal of Sri Satya Sai district.

The big cats are suspected to have been poisoned to death, as froth was found coming out of the carcasses’ mouths. The carcass of the male leopard was sighted on Wednesday and that of a female one was found on Thursday.

Officials of the Forest department suspect that poachers could have poisoned a goat and placed it as prey to lure the wild animals. District Forest Officer Ravindranath Reddy did not rule out the possibility of the animals dying after consuming poisoned food.

After sending the carcasses for necropsy, the Forest officials also dispatched samples to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru for ascertaining the cause of death.

Recently, two leopards that forayed into human habitations were captured on Tirumala hills.