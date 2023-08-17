HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two leopards found dead near Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

August 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two leopards were found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kakulakonda forest in Madakasira mandal of Sri Satya Sai district.

The big cats are suspected to have been poisoned to death, as froth was found coming out of the carcasses’ mouths. The carcass of the male leopard was sighted on Wednesday and that of a female one was found on Thursday.

Officials of the Forest department suspect that poachers could have poisoned a goat and placed it as prey to lure the wild animals. District Forest Officer Ravindranath Reddy did not rule out the possibility of the animals dying after consuming poisoned food.

After sending the carcasses for necropsy, the Forest officials also dispatched samples to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru for ascertaining the cause of death.

Recently, two leopards that forayed into human habitations were captured on Tirumala hills.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.