Two landmines unearthed in G.K. Veedhi mandal

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 September 2020 23:05 IST

The district police unearthed two landmines that were planted allegedly by the Maoists between the Kumkumpudi and Pedapadu villages of G.K. Veedhi mandal on Wednesday. The police later defused the landmines.

Chintapalli Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu said that based on credible information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao unearthed the landmines planted within 25 metres each with an intention to target the security forces.

Mr. Naidu said the Maoists had earlier planted two landmines at Chintalaveedhi of Pedabayalu mandal, which led to the killing of two innocent tribals when they stepped on them on August 2.

The Maoists, while terming it as unfortunate, had promised that such incidents would not recur, the ASP said. “But what about these landmines?” he questioned.

“The landmines have been planted on the route frequented by the tribal people. Had the police not unearthed and defused them, many would have lost their lives,” the ASP said.