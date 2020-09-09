Two landmines unearthed in G.K. Veedhi mandal

The district police unearthed two landmines that were planted allegedly by the Maoists between the Kumkumpudi and Pedapadu villages of G.K. Veedhi mandal on Wednesday. The police later defused the landmines.
Chintapalli Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu said that based on credible information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao unearthed the landmines planted within 25 metres each with an intention to target the security forces.
Mr. Naidu said the Maoists had earlier planted two landmines at Chintalaveedhi of Pedabayalu mandal, which led to the killing of two innocent tribals when they stepped on them on August 2.
The Maoists, while terming it as unfortunate, had promised that such incidents would not recur, the ASP said. “But what about these landmines?” he questioned.
“The landmines have been planted on the route frequented by the tribal people. Had the police not unearthed and defused them, many would have lost their lives,” the ASP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath