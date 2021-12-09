Two Kurnool devotees die at Sabarimala

Two Ayyappa Swamy devotees, Sai Eshwar, 45, and Adi Narayana, 40, residents of Devanagar and Bhudavarpet in Kurnool city, died in a road accident 30 km from Sabarimala in Kerala on Thursday. The accident took place in the ghat road leading to Sabarimala, where a private travel bus hit the vehicle in which both the deceased were travelling.

Twelve members of a group left for Sabarimala in a vehicle from Kurnool on Wednesday and stopped their vehicle when it reportdely collided with another car. While passengers from both the vehicles were engaged in a wordy duel, a private coming in the same direction, hit their vehicle from behind and Eshwar and Adi Narayana, who were standing in between the car and their vehicle, were crushed and died on the spot, the III Town police said.

The Kerala police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem and are shifting the bodies to Kurnool.