Two killed, two others injured in road mishap

A man and his daughter were killed on the spot while his wife and another daughter suffered critical injuries in a road accident at Gattu Bhimavaram village in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Doma Sukumar (40) and his daughter D. Aishwarya (9). Sukumar’s wife Radhika and their elder daughter Siri suffered critical injuries in the accident. All four were riding on a motorcycle.

The accident occurred when a lorry hit their motorcycle from behind. Radhika and Siri were rushed to a private hospital in Vijayawada, Vatsavai Sub-Inspector S.L.R. Someswara Rao said.

The family migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago in search of a livelihood. Sukumar was working as a welder at Kushaiguda, and the family came to their native village, Degalavari Palem, in Nagayalanka mandal, to attend a function.

“The family was travelling from Degalavari Palem to Hyderabad on their motorcycle at around 3.30 a.m. when the accident occurred,” Mr. Someswara Rao said.