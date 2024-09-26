GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed, two injured in Moghili Ghat road mishap

Published - September 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed while two others sustained serious injuries following a road accident at Moghili Ghat in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a moving lorry collided with a parked lorry in an area which has witnessed frequent accidents in the recent past. The impact of the collision caused a sudden fire to break out, leading to the tragic death of the driver in the parked lorry. The cleaner of the parked lorry, sleeping beneath the vehicle, meanwhile got crushed to death.

The collision also caused an oil tanker to veer off the road and fall into a gorge beside the ghat road. Upon receiving the distress call, police personnel from Bangarupalem and Palamaner quickly arrived at the scene, accompanied by the Fire Department, who managed to control the fire after a couple of hours.

The injured persons were taken to the government hospital at Bangarupalem for urgent medical attention. The identities of the deceased individuals are yet to be disclosed as the authorities continue with their investigation.

This is the second accident this month on the Moghili Ghat section. On September 13, an APSRTC bus got sandwiched between two lorries, which led to the death of eight passengers and injuries to 33 others. A Supreme Court panel on road mishaps ordered the State government to submit a detailed report on the September 13 accident, after registering a suo motu case.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST

