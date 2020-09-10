Two killed, three hurt in separate accidents

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 September 2020 23:22 IST

Two persons were killed and three injuries in two different road accidents in Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours of Thursday.

In one incident, two persons in a car died after crashing into a tree while negotiating a sharp bend near Agraharam area in Nathavaram mandal in the district, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasa Rao (31) and Hanuman Sai (27), both residents of Nathavaram mandal.

Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram police station Ramesh said that the incident occurred when the duo were heading towards Nathavaram village from Tandava area. Both bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

In another incident, a private bus heading to Visakhapatnam from Chennai fell off a bridge near Dharmavaram area under S. Rayavaram police station limits, a few minutes past midnight on Thursday.

Police said that there were only three persons – the driver, cleaner and another person in the bus. The three persons were rescued immediately and shifted to Anakapalle hospital and later to King George Hospital (KGH) for further treatment. Doctors said that the condition of the three persons is stable.

Cases have been registered.