Two killed, one injured as RTC bus hits bike

Victims were triple riding on the wrong side of the road, say police

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an APSRTC bus on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata highway at Gudur in Nellore district on Thursday.

The victims were triple riding on the wrong side of the highway and they were nor wearing helmets. Two of the victims were going to Naidupeta, the police said.

The driver of the bus that was going from Tirupati to Nellore could not notice the bike coming on the wrong side of the six-lane highway leading to the mishap, said Gudur (Rural) Sub-Inspector G.Pulla Rao.

M.Venkateswara Reddy (45), a native of Giddalur of Prakasam district, died on the spot, while his friend Md. Sharief succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nellore. The third victim, Suresh, was admitted to another private hospital in Nellore. His condition is critical, the SI said.