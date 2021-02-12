Two killed, one injured as RTC bus hits bike

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an APSRTC bus on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata highway at Gudur in Nellore district on Thursday.
The victims were triple riding on the wrong side of the highway and they were nor wearing helmets. Two of the victims were going to Naidupeta, the police said.
The driver of the bus that was going from Tirupati to Nellore could not notice the bike coming on the wrong side of the six-lane highway leading to the mishap, said Gudur (Rural) Sub-Inspector G.Pulla Rao.
M.Venkateswara Reddy (45), a native of Giddalur of Prakasam district, died on the spot, while his friend Md. Sharief succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Nellore. The third victim, Suresh, was admitted to another private hospital in Nellore. His condition is critical, the SI said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath