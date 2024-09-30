ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, one injured as lorry overturned in Krishna district

Published - September 30, 2024 12:54 pm IST - CHALLAPALLI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The injured was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, says Avanigadda DSP, P. Muralidhar

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Image for representational purposes only.

Two persons died on the spot and one more suffered injuries when a lorry carrying iron rods and materials overturned near Nukalavaripalem village crossroad, at Challapalli village in Krishna district on Monday (September 30, 2024) morning.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Khader Basha of Prakasam district, and a pedestrian (not yet identified).

The lorry was carrying iron rods from Odisha to Chennai when the mishap occurred. Lorry cleaner, Sk. Babu, who was driving the vehicle in a bid to save the pedestrian lost control and the lorry overturned, said Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), P. Muralidhar.

Cleaner Sk. Babu suffered a fracture in his leg. He was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, the DSP said.

The Challapalli police registered a case and took up investigation, Mr. Muralidhar added.

