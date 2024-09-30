Two killed, one injured as lorry overturned in Krishna district

Two persons died on the spot and one more suffered injuries when a lorry carrying iron rods and materials overturned near Nukalavaripalem village crossroad, at Challapalli village in Krishna district on Monday (September 30, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Shaik Khader Basha of Prakasam district, and a pedestrian (not yet identified).

The lorry was carrying iron rods from Odisha to Chennai when the mishap occurred. Lorry cleaner, Sk. Babu, who was driving the vehicle in a bid to save the pedestrian lost control and the lorry overturned, said Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), P. Muralidhar.

Cleaner Sk. Babu suffered a fracture in his leg. He was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, the DSP said.

The Challapalli police registered a case and took up investigation, Mr. Muralidhar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.