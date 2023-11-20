Two killed, one hurt in road mishap near Rajampeta

November 20, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

Two youths were killed on the spot, and another person was grievously hurt when their motorbike collided with a van at Puttanavaripalle check post in Pullampeta mandal of Annamayya district on the night of November 19.

According to the police, the three were going towards Rajampeta when the mishap took place. The deceased were identified as Sankaranarayana (19) and Hussain (16) of Dalavaipalle village of Pullampeta mandal. The injured boy, Balu (17) was rushed to the Government Hospital at Rajampeta, where his condition is said to be serious. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.