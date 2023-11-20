HamberMenu
Two killed, one hurt in road mishap near Rajampeta

A case has been registered and further investigation is on

November 20, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on the spot, and another person was grievously hurt when their motorbike collided with a van at Puttanavaripalle check post in Pullampeta mandal of Annamayya district on the night of November 19.

According to the police, the three were going towards Rajampeta when the mishap took place. The deceased were identified as Sankaranarayana (19) and Hussain (16) of Dalavaipalle village of Pullampeta mandal. The injured boy, Balu (17) was rushed to the Government Hospital at Rajampeta, where his condition is said to be serious. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Andhra Pradesh / road accident

