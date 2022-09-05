Two killed in two separate accidents in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

Staff Reporter G. KONDURU (NTR DISTRICT)
September 05, 2022 17:44 IST

One engineering student died and another suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, near Atkuru village on Sunday.

While S. Sai Krishna (18) died, T. Deva Raju, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada.

Efforts are on to trace the vehicle that hit the victim’s two-wheeler, said the G. Konduru police.

In another accident, V. Stephen(65), a resident of Bank Colony in Kanuru, died on the spot when his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding motorcycle at Jupudi village. The pillion rider, Dhanraju, suffered critical injuries.

Stephen, a pastor, was returning home after attending a programme at Velagaleru village in the district.

The Kothapeta police registered a case and took up investigation.

