Two killed in tractor turns turtle in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur

Updated - October 05, 2024 04:31 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The victims were trying to speed through the dug up farms on their tractor when the vehicle overturned killing the two instantly

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were killed when the tractor in which they were travelling turned turtle in a farm in the district, late on Friday (October 4) night.

According to information reaching here, the deceased — 24-year-old Boya Vannuru Swamy and 23-year-old Golla Lakshmikanth — are residents of Muppalakunta village of Brahmasamudram mandal in Kalyandurg Assembly constituency of the district. Around 9 p.m. on Friday, the deceased went to the fields on the village outskirts to switch on the a pumpset on the farms.

As it started to rain, the duo were returning home hurriedly. With the fields dug up for agriculture operations, the tractor turned turtle killing the duo instantly.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for an autopsy. Police registered a case and are investigating.

