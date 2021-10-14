Andhra Pradesh

Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons died in separate accidents in the district on Wednesday.

Bhushan Rao, 33, of Bengaluru died when the car he was driving collided with an APSRTC bus at on the NH 44 towards Gooty town. He was rushed to the Gooty government hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

In the second incident at the Ramakrishnapuram stage in Pyapili mandal, Ramanamma, 55, of Owk Mandal was killed and an APSRTC bus driver was grievously injured when a lorry hit the bus. The bus was also damaged in the accident.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 12:50:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-killed-in-separate-accidents/article36995750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY