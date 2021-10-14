Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons died in separate accidents in the district on Wednesday.

Bhushan Rao, 33, of Bengaluru died when the car he was driving collided with an APSRTC bus at on the NH 44 towards Gooty town. He was rushed to the Gooty government hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

In the second incident at the Ramakrishnapuram stage in Pyapili mandal, Ramanamma, 55, of Owk Mandal was killed and an APSRTC bus driver was grievously injured when a lorry hit the bus. The bus was also damaged in the accident.