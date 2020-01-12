Two killed in accidents in Anantapur district in A.P.

Two persons died in two different accidents in Anantapur district on Sunday morning.
Murugan, 24, of Shimoga in Karnataka died on the spot when the van he was driving hit a 10-wheel empty cement truck at Kaluvapalli in the early hours of Sunday. The truck was reportedly going from Kalyandurg to Anantapur.
In the second incident, a 23-year-old auto rickshaw driver died when a train accidentally hit him on the tracks at Pothukunta level crossing in Dharmavaram mandal on Sunday. Identified as Karthik, the auto driverwas a resident of Siddhaiahgutta Colony.
In another incident, Bibi, a 45-year-old woman, reportedly ended her life at Kadavakallu village in Putlur mandal of the district in the early hours of Sunday allegedly due to some family disputes. The police are investigating.
There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com
