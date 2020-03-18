Two killed in a road mishap near Rajamahendravaram in A.P.

KAKINADA

18 March 2020 12:08 IST

The duo, on a two wheeler reportedly hit a roadside tree and died

Two persons died on the spot after a two-wheeler, on which they were travelling, hit a tree on the roadside at Narendrapuram under Rajanagaram police limits last late night.

Headed to Rajahmundry

G. Durgayya (33) and N. Bhaskara Rao (65) were found dead and the incident occurred while they were heading towards Rajahmundry from their village, Narendrapuram.

Rajanagaram Sub-Inspector said bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Government Hospital in for post-mortem, and investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising