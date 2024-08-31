ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident in Kurnool

Published - August 31, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was mowed down by a speeding lorry on the national highway at Madhapur village of Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district on Saturday. The deceased, identified as David Paul (35) and Palem Jayakumar (36), were on a journey to their native place Dhone, neighbouring Nandyal district, when they were hit by a lorry from behind.

The driver of the lorry absconded following the incident. Upon receiving notification, the Veldurthi police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A case was registered.

