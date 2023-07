July 23, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Two persons died in a road accident near Kalaparru toll gate in the district on Sunday. The mishap occurred when the car in which they were travelling hit a road median.

The deceased were identified as vehicle driver Srinivas (43) and passenger Sarada (65). They were travelling from Eluru to Gudivada, when the accident occurred. Police registered a case.

