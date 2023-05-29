HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in lightning strikes in Anantapur

May 29, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Two youths died after being hit by lightning in Ullikallu village of Anantapur district on Sunday evening. Singanamala Circle Inspector Asrar Basha said that the two were identified as Vadde Balakrishna, 23, and Vadde Sankar, 19. Both cousins were working in their agricultural field, and they took shelter under a tree to protect themselves from sudden downpours at 4.30 p.m. A bolt of strong lightning struck the tree resulting in their death, police said. The bodies were shifted to their house in the village with the help of the police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.