Two killed in lift accident at Andhra Pradesh’s power generation unit in NTR district

The deceased and injured hail from Jharkhand and are in their early 20s

March 18, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Tharun Boda
File photo of the view of the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district.

File photo of the view of the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Two workers were killed and several others were injured in a lift accident at the Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district on March 18.

According to preliminary reports, the lift at a unit in NTTPS had a free fall after one of its cables was snapped. There were about 16 persons in the lift when the accident occurred at around 9 a.m.

The two workers who were grievously injured were given primary medical support before being rushed to the NTTPS project hospital. They were declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

NTTPS chief engineer P. Ashok Kumar Reddy said that an enquiry has been ordered with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) which has erected the lifts being used by NTTPS at the construction of the eighth unit.

The deceased and injured hail from Jharkhand and are in their early 20s. Ibrahimpatnam police officials visited the accident site and took up the investigation.

Alleging that the mishap occurred due to the negligence of the NTTPS officials, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party leaders staged protest at the hospital.

