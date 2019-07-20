‘Two killed in encounter were tribals, not farmers’

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) said on Saturday that it was unfair to brand the two persons who were killed in an alleged encounter as Maoists without determining the facts.

Submitting a memorandum to the Sub-Collector who was holding a magisterial inquiry into the incident at Paderu, the HRF took exception to the way in which the press release was drafted for the inquiry.

HRF A.P. &TS Coordination Committee member V.S. Krishna and HRF A.P. State secretary Y. Rajesh insisted that the deceased were innocent tribals and not Maoists.

The inquiry pertained to the alleged exchange of fire at Buradamamidi village of Pedabayulu mandal on the intervening night of March 15 and 16 this year, in which Batti Bhushanam and Sidaari Jamadhar had been killed.

Police version

As per the police, the deceased were members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee and part of a larger Maoist team present at the site.

The police claimed that they were fired upon and the two were shot dead in retaliatory fire. The HRF and civil rights groups, however, debunked this argument. In the memorandum, the HRF stated that the two were innocent farmers who, as was the practice among the tribals, were on a hunting trip with their country-made weapon. They were shot dead by a contingent of the Greyhounds and the CRPF without any provocation or warning, it alleged.

The HRF had ascertained details during its fact-finding mission, Mr. Krishna said, and added that its members had spoken to a number of witnesses at Buradamamidi, Pedakodapalle, Mettaveedhi and Jayantikota villages.

More importantly, the HRF team had spoken to Bonjubabu, who was the third member in the hunting group of friends and relatives.

‘Book security forces’

The HRF demanded that cases be booked against members of the security forces under IPC Sections 307 and 302 in the Pedabayulu Police Station and the police personnel concerned put on trial. Besides, the families of the deceased must suitably be compensated by the government, it said.

Among those who deposed before the inquiry included Ramarao Dora, convenor of the Struggle Committee for Protection of Adivasi Reservation; B Suman, district general secretary of Girijana Vidhyarthi Sangham (GSU); and C. Srinivas Padal, Tribal Teachers’ Welfare Union State president.

The relatives of the deceased as well as other residents of Pedakodapalli also deposed before the authority.