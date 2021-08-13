Two killed in different accidents in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR:

13 August 2021 14:15 IST

A farm labourer, Soora Nagendra Prasad, 42, got electrocuted on a farm field in Surepalli village of Putlur Mandal on Friday morning.

The Putlur Sub-Inspector A Guru Prasad Reddy said that the labourer switched on the power for watering plants at 7.30 a.m. and there was power leakage into the handle of the switch, which killed him on the spot.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth identified as Anil Kumar Reddy died in a road accident at Bukkarayasamudram on the city outskirts on Friday morning.

Bukkarayasamudram Circle Inspector Sai Prasad said that Anil Kumar travelling towards Reddipalli, slipped at a curve at 4 a.m. and hit the median leading to instantaneous death as the bike got pressed on his ribs. He was shifted to hospital, but was declared dead.