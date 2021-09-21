Two killed in a car accident

NIDAMARRU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

21 September 2021 15:53 IST

The bodies were retrieved from the Chinna Kapavaram canal in West Godavari district.

Two persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell in Chinna Kapavaram canal near Mandalaparru village in West Godavari district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as K. Sharath (30) and B. Sumanth (30), both natives of Tadepalligudem. The mishap occurred when they were travelling from Tadepalligudem to Nidamarru, said Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran.

The Nidamarru police retrieved the bodies from the canal. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the DSP said.

Advertising

Advertising