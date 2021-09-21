Andhra Pradesh

Two killed in a car accident

Two persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell in Chinna Kapavaram canal near Mandalaparru village in West Godavari district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as K. Sharath (30) and B. Sumanth (30), both natives of Tadepalligudem. The mishap occurred when they were travelling from Tadepalligudem to Nidamarru, said Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran.

The Nidamarru police retrieved the bodies from the canal. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the DSP said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 4:57:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-killed-in-car-accident/article36586467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY