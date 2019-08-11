Two killed in boiler blast in pharma unit

Two workers were killed in a boiler blast at the captive power plant being operated by Triveni Engineering for Aurobindo Pharma, at Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Reddi Rahul of Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district and B. Raja Rao of Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Another worker, Sanyasi Rao, of Nelivada in Vizianagaram district, who was also injured, was provided treatment at a private hospital in Vizianagaram and sent to his native place.

Sources said the accident took place when the workers were trying to clear fly-ash after observing a technical glitch in the boiler.

While Rahul and Raja Rao died on the spot, Mr. Sanyasi Rao could escape with minor injuries.

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao and other trade union leaders staged a protest seeking compensation for the victims. A representative of the management, N. Venkata Rao, said the company had agreed to pay ₹30 lakh as compensation to each bereaved family.