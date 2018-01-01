Two killed in accidents

D. Surendranath Reddy (19), an Intermediate student belonging to Yagantipalli, was killed and two persons were injured as their motorcycle was knocked down by a tipper near a rice mill on Owk Road near Banaganapalli in Kurnool district on Saturday evening.
A motorcyclist Sattar, 42, of Mukkamala village in Sanjamala mandal, was killed when a paddy harvester vehicle knocked down his motorcycle near Kundaravagu on Kolikuntla-Alagadda Road in Kurnool district .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.