Two killed in accidents

D. Surendranath Reddy (19), an Intermediate student belonging to Yagantipalli, was killed and two persons were injured as their motorcycle was knocked down by a tipper near a rice mill on Owk Road near Banaganapalli in Kurnool district on Saturday evening.

A motorcyclist Sattar, 42, of Mukkamala village in Sanjamala mandal, was killed when a paddy harvester vehicle knocked down his motorcycle near Kundaravagu on Kolikuntla-Alagadda Road in Kurnool district .