Two killed in accident on NH-16

Two persons were killed after a lorry rammed into a stationary lorry on NH-16 near Purushottapuram junction under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits here in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to preliminary information, a lorry carrying a load of husk reportedly stopped by the roadside on NH-16 near Purushottapuram area. The cleaner of the lorry alighted and was trying to divert traffic by holding a mobile signal light and the driver was inside the cabin. Meanwhile, another lorry carrying fish heading towards Karnataka from Srikakulam, rammed the lorry from behind.

The driver of the lorry carrying fish and the cleaner of the parked lorry were killed on the spot.

Yelamanchali police have registered a case and an investigation is on.