Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in accident at sugar refinery in Kakinada

Four workers have been killed within a fortnight at the plant

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
August 29, 2022 19:10 IST

Two workers were killed on the spot while two suffered injuries after an iron platform collapsed on them while they were carrying out maintenance work at Parry’s Sugar Refinery at Vakalapudi village on the outskirts of Kakinada city on Monday.

The deceased workers have been identified as Ragam Prasad (37) of Gollaprolu mandal and Peruri Subramanyam (33) of K. Gangavaram mandal in Kakinada district.

“An iron girder collapsed on the four workers in the production unit of the refinery. Two workers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries,” Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu told The Hindu.

The two injured workers are being treated at a private hospital in Kakinada city and their condition is said to be out of danger, the SP said.eendranath Babu. 

Police on Monday registered a case and have launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent to Kakinada Government General Hospital for post-mortem. 

This is the second mishap at the refinery within a fortnight. On August 19, two workers were killed in a blast that occurred at the refinery. Officials from the Police, Fire and Factories departments have inspected the factory and are conducting an investigation.

