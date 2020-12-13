Two killed in accident at Pendurthi

Two persons were killed in a road accident after their was allegedly hit by a lorry at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam city on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as V. Ramana (40) and K. Amarnath (32), both hailing from Santhapalem in Vizianagaram district.

According to the police, Ramana and Amarnath were heading to Visakha Dairy from their hometown for work. They were allegedly hit by a lorry near Karakavanipalem junction. While Ramana died on the spot, Amarnath died while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH).

Pendurthi police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

In another accident, one person died while another was injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a lorry. The incident allegedly occurred when the duo were heading towards Convent junction from Airport area. The injured is being treated at a hospital.