Two killed, five injured in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district

Published - September 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST - PAMARRU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

A lorry driver and cleaner suffered critical injuries when a gas-laden lorry hit a stationary lorry near Pamarru in Krishna district.

The injured were admitted in Machilipatnam Government Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

In another road accident, two passengers were killed and three others suffered injuries when a speeding car hit a lorry that stopped by the roadside near Gannavaram in Krishna district in the early hours on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Police are trying to identify the victims.

CONNECT WITH US