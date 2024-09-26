GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, five injured in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district

Published - September 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST - PAMARRU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

A lorry driver and cleaner suffered critical injuries when a gas-laden lorry hit a stationary lorry near Pamarru in Krishna district.

The injured were admitted in Machilipatnam Government Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

In another road accident, two passengers were killed and three others suffered injuries when a speeding car hit a lorry that stopped by the roadside near Gannavaram in Krishna district in the early hours on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Police are trying to identify the victims.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.