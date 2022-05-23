Two killed, five injured in accident in Anantapur

Two persons were killed and another five persons were injured when an autorickshaw and a motorcycle collided at Vemulapadu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday afternoon.

At the Vemulapadu junction, three motorcycle-borne youth proceeding from Iduguru Gangamma in Tadipatri mandal to Pamidi, in a bid to overtake another vehicle, hit the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which led to the death of motorcycle-borne Lakshmireddy (38) and Ranganadha Reddy (35).

While one person, identified as Mallikarjuna Reddy, was grievously injured, four others were shifted to a hospital for immediate treatment.

All three hail from Ramarajupalli in Pamidi mandal of the district. While the bodies were shifted to Tadipatri, the injured was shifted to Anantapur Government General Hospital. The Yadiki police filed a case and are investigating.