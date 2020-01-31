Two killed as truck rams two-wheeler

Two persons were killed when a truck rammed the two-wheeler they were riding on at Nelavayi in Sri Rangaraja Puram mandal of Chittoor district late on Thursday night.
The victims were identiied as Rambabu (28) and Ajit Kumar (27) of Puttur mandal. While Rambabu died while being shifted to a local hospital, Ajit Kumar succumbed while undergoing treatment at SVRR Government General Hospital in Tirupati. A third passenger on the two-wheeler, identified as Basha, was also admitted to hospital, where he is said to be recovering.
