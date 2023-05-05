ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as tractor trolley overturns in Tirupati district

May 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A tractor trolley laden with mangoes overturned near Nethakuppam in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tirupati district, killing two persons on board on Friday.

Yerrabba (52) and Sri Vidya (28), who were seated on the vehicle carrying the mango load to Tirupati, died when the it overturned while avoiding ramming into a car coming in the opposite direction on Katlakanuma ghat road.

The bodies were shifted to Ruia Hosptial for postmortem. Ramachandrapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

