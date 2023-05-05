HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed as tractor trolley overturns in Tirupati district

May 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A tractor trolley laden with mangoes overturned near Nethakuppam in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tirupati district, killing two persons on board on Friday.

Yerrabba (52) and Sri Vidya (28), who were seated on the vehicle carrying the mango load to Tirupati, died when the it overturned while avoiding ramming into a car coming in the opposite direction on Katlakanuma ghat road.

The bodies were shifted to Ruia Hosptial for postmortem. Ramachandrapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.