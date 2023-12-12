Two killed as lorry hits autorickshaw in West Godavari

December 12, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MOGALTURU (WEST GODAVARI)

MOGALTURU (WEST GODAVARI)

Two workers died on the spot and another is battling for life with severe injuries after an autorickshaw, in which the trio was traveling, collided with a lorry on the national highway at Daratippa village near Mogalturu in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred while the trio was proceeding towards Vijayawada city for iron welding work.

Mogalturu sub-inspector M. Veerababu said the deceased workers have been identified as Ravi Kumar and Srinivas belonging to Undrajavaram area in the district. The injured worker is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Narsapuram for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.