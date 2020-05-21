Andhra Pradesh

Two killed as bikes collide in Chittoor

Two persons were killed on the spot and two others seriously injured when two motorbikes collided head-on at the flyover junction near Gundrajupalle village of Gangavaram mandal, 50 km from here, on Thursday.

According to the Gangavaram police, the two motorcycles collided with each other at high speed. While both the riders were killed on the spot, the two seriously injured pillion riders were rushed to the Area Hospital at Palamaner. The deceased were identified as Chandramouli (35) of Gudipala in Chittoor district and Chenchu Reddy (30) of Kanigiri in Prakasam district. A case has been registered.

