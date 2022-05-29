Two killed, 3 injured as two bikes collide in Anantapur dist.

Bad condition of the road is said to have led to the accident

Bad condition of the road is said to have led to the accident

A large pothole on the Vajrakarur to Guntakal road led to the instantaneous death of two motorcycle riders’ and injuries to three others when their vehicles collided head-on at Konakallu village in Vajrakarur mandal of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kuruba Sudhakar, 25, and B. Naik, 25.

The Vajrakarur assistant sub-inspector Venu said that Sudhakar’s wife Varalakshmi too was grievously injured and was battling for life at Government General Hospital in Anantapur.

While Sudhakar along with his wife was going from Kamalapuram to Guntakal at 3.30 p.m., he veered to his right when his vehicle was about to fall into a large pothole, which led to the collision with the bike of Naik, who was triple riding along with his wife and brother-in-law.

Naik’s wife and brother-in-law are said to be out of danger.