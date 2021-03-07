Two killed, 24 injured in accident in West Godavari

Two persons died and 24 others suffered injuries in a road accident near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on March 7.
The victims, all natives of Chikkavaram village of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district, were proceeding to Gubbala Mangamma temple in Buttaigudem mandal in the Agency area of West Godavari.
Jangareddygudem DSP B. Ravi Kiran said about 70 villagers in three tractors were on their way for a darshan of the deity in the early hours. One of the tractors, stopped on the side of a road, overturned when a lorry rammed into it.
The deceased were identified as Bolla Sahasra,2, and Vemireddy Ravi Baby, 50. Condition of four others is critical, said Ravi Kiran, a doctor who treated the victims at the spot.
The injured were shifted to Jangareddygudem area hospital and later sent to Eluru and other hospitals for better treatment, said the DSP.
