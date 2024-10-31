ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, 15 workers injured as lightning hits cracker unit in East Godavari

Published - October 31, 2024 01:19 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM

Fifteen workers who suffered critical burn injuries are battling for life, said an official release issued by East Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi.

T. Appala Naidu

The firecracker unit, which was struck by lightning, at Suryaraopalem village in East Godavari district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons died and fifteen persons, including five women, suffered burns after lightning struck a firecracker unit at Suryaraopalem village in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district on October 30 (Wednesday).

The cracker unit was gutted. Wife of Siva, the owner of the cracker unit, and a co-worker were among the deceased. Lightning struck the unit, leading to an explosion. Fifteen workers who suffered critical burn injuries are battling for life, said an official release issued by East Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi.

Joint Collector S. Chinna Ramudu rushed to the spot and admitted the injured persons to Tanuku Government hospital.

