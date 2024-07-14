ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, 15 injured in lorry-bus collision Kadapa-Chennai NH in Annamayya district

Published - July 14, 2024 08:02 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The condition of the six injured persons is critical, say doctors

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The conductor of an APSRTC bus and the driver of a lorry were killed, and 15 passengers were injured in a road accident occurred at the Alwyn factory junction on the Kadapa-Chennai NH near Nandalur mandal headquarters of Annamayya district on Sunday afternoon.

The area police said that the lorry driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The RTC conductor died on the spot, while efforts to rescue the injured lorry driver turned futile. The injured were rushed to the government hospital at Rajampeta and the medical college in Kadapa in 108 ambulances. After first-aid, some of the injured were taken to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

Doctors said that the condition of six of the injured is critical. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police officials reached the spot. The police said that the lorry driver was drunk and driving with a heavy load. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US