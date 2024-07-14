Two killed, 15 injured in lorry-bus collision Kadapa-Chennai NH in Annamayya district

The conductor of an APSRTC bus and the driver of a lorry were killed, and 15 passengers were injured in a road accident occurred at the Alwyn factory junction on the Kadapa-Chennai NH near Nandalur mandal headquarters of Annamayya district on Sunday afternoon.

The area police said that the lorry driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The RTC conductor died on the spot, while efforts to rescue the injured lorry driver turned futile. The injured were rushed to the government hospital at Rajampeta and the medical college in Kadapa in 108 ambulances. After first-aid, some of the injured were taken to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

Doctors said that the condition of six of the injured is critical. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police officials reached the spot. The police said that the lorry driver was drunk and driving with a heavy load. A case was registered.

