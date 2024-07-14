GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, 15 injured in lorry-bus collision Kadapa-Chennai NH in Annamayya district

The condition of the six injured persons is critical, say doctors

Published - July 14, 2024 08:02 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The conductor of an APSRTC bus and the driver of a lorry were killed, and 15 passengers were injured in a road accident occurred at the Alwyn factory junction on the Kadapa-Chennai NH near Nandalur mandal headquarters of Annamayya district on Sunday afternoon.

The area police said that the lorry driver was drunk at the time of the accident. The RTC conductor died on the spot, while efforts to rescue the injured lorry driver turned futile. The injured were rushed to the government hospital at Rajampeta and the medical college in Kadapa in 108 ambulances. After first-aid, some of the injured were taken to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati.

Doctors said that the condition of six of the injured is critical. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police officials reached the spot. The police said that the lorry driver was drunk and driving with a heavy load. A case was registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.