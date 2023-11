November 21, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Two persons were killed and 12 sustained injuries when a tractor carrying them overturned at Gaudugurati village, near Mandasa, of Srikakulam district on Tuesday. According to the locals, the driver lost control on ghat road.

The deceased were identified as Savara Dehara and Savara Jagannath. The injured persons have been shifted to the Palasa general hospital for treatment. The police informed the family members of the victims about the accident.