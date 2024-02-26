Two kids receive new lease of life with Aarogyasri scheme

February 26, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Two girls, who had been suffering from heart-related problems, got a new lease of life after surgeries were performed under the Aarogyasri health scheme in Tirumala Medicover Hospitals, according to the hospital’s managing director K. Tirumala Prasad and centre head V.N. Padmakumar.

Senior doctors Saratkumar Patra, Alluri Ashok Raju, B. Ravi Kishore performed the operations on nine-year-old Sabbisetti Sravani and 11-year-old Revella Drakshyani. Dr. Ashok Raju said that the establishment of cardiology wing for children in Tirumala Medicover Hospitals had become a boon for kids of poor families.

