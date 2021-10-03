Two Karnataka youth drown in Kaigal Falls

Two youth from Karnataka drowned in the swirling waters of the Kaigal waterfalls, near Baireddipalle, 80 km from here, on Saturday evening. Of late, the waterfalls, nestled in the forests along Chittoor-Karnataka border, is attracting picnic lovers in large numbers.

According to the area police, a group of youth reached the picnic spot, which is currently in full force following recent rains in the afternoon. Two of them, Manohar (25) of Mulbagal and Sampath Kumar (27) of Bengaluru, lost grip on a slippery rock and fell into the gushing waters. After getting washed away for a few metres, they drowned in a pool.

The Baireddipalle police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies, and sent them to area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and further investigation is on.