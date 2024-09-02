Two Jana Sena activists suffer electrocution at Pawan Kalyan’s birthday celebrations

The birthday of Jana Sena founder president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was celebrated across Rayalaseema with great fervour by party activists on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Arani Srinivasulu cut a cake at his residence in the presence of party leaders, planted a sapling near SPMVV campus, inaugurated a blood donation camp at SVIMS hospital and launched ‘Annadanam’ at Government Maternity Hospital. Similar food distribution programmes were conducted across the city.

However, the celebrations were marred by an unfortunate incident in Anuppalle village of Chandragiri constituency, when two party activists suffered electrocution. The two, identified as Gopi and Madhu, came in contact with a live wire while tying the flex banner of their party leader, as part of the birthday celebrations.

Mr. Gopi died on the spot, while Mr. Madhu was rushed to Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for treatment. Mr. Srinivasulu announced ₹1 lakh to the family of the deceased party activist and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.