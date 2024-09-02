GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Jana Sena activists suffer electrocution at Pawan Kalyan’s birthday celebrations

The two came in contact with a live wire while tying the flex banner of their party leader, one dies on the spot and the other is receiving treatment at Ruia GGH

Published - September 02, 2024 08:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu planting a sapling to celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Tirupati on Monday.

The birthday of Jana Sena founder president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was celebrated across Rayalaseema with great fervour by party activists on Monday.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu cut a cake at his residence in the presence of party leaders, planted a sapling near SPMVV campus, inaugurated a blood donation camp at SVIMS hospital and launched ‘Annadanam’ at Government Maternity Hospital. Similar food distribution programmes were conducted across the city.

However, the celebrations were marred by an unfortunate incident in Anuppalle village of Chandragiri constituency, when two party activists suffered electrocution. The two, identified as Gopi and Madhu, came in contact with a live wire while tying the flex banner of their party leader, as part of the birthday celebrations.

Mr. Gopi died on the spot, while Mr. Madhu was rushed to Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati for treatment. Mr. Srinivasulu announced ₹1 lakh to the family of the deceased party activist and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

