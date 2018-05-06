Andhra Pradesh

Two Inter students held on rape charge

The police arrested two Intermediate students, Ramesh and Krishna, on Saturday on the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl at Badvel in Kadapa district.

The police arrested them after the parents of the girl lodged a complaint, accusing them of dragging the girl into bushes and raping her.

The police sent the girl to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for medical examination.

Andhra Pradesh
crime
