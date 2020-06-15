Two inter students ‘end life’ in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

15 June 2020 00:02 IST

Two Intermediate students, one in Anantapur and one in Kurnool district, allegedly committed suicide following their poor performance in examinations.

According to police, a 16-year-old student of a private college in Tirupati was found hanging in his grandfather’s house at T. Putlavandlapalli in Amaduguru mandal in Anantapur district. He took the extreme step while everyone had gone out on Saturday morning, said the police.

In another incident, a 18-year-old intermediate student took her life on Saturday, at Ayyuru in Nandyal mandal in Kurnool district, by consuming pesticide. As per reports, she had failed in mathematics by one mark.

She was rushed to Kurnool General Hospital for treatment by her parents, and were on their way to Hyderabad for better medical care, but she died on the way.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com